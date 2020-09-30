SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sewer equipment doesn’t sound glamorous, but it certainly is needed to keep the city’s systems and all homes working correctly.
In addition to clearing pipes and debris in the sewer system, the city uses a camera and remote technology to inspect the sewer system.
Tim Moore, a wastewater TV technician with the City of SPringfieled’s Environmental Services, shows us how the CCTV truck works and why it’s essential.
What’s a CCTV truck, and what does it do?
- Step one: Locate defects in various places and spaces throughout the sewer system. Before using this technology, the city says teams would need to go down into the sewer lines and do visual inspections.
But now, the team can lower this camera down and operate it remotely to do those inspections.
- Next: If crews find a broken pipe, they mark it on top of the ground, and then notify the construction crew to repair it.
- The camera records all footage, that is later put into the computer system for other staff to inspect.
- This equipment is also used to inspect new construction before it’s hooked to the city’s sewer main.
- Thanks to this technology, the city can inspect the sewer system from a very short distance of four inches up to a distance of five feet, so they’re able to see what’s going on down below!
- This equipment can also inspect the city’s storm drains to ensure there are no debris clogs, which keeps water from overflowing into the streets.