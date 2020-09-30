SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sewer equipment doesn’t sound glamorous, but it certainly is needed to keep the city’s systems and all homes working correctly.

In addition to clearing pipes and debris in the sewer system, the city uses a camera and remote technology to inspect the sewer system.

Tim Moore, a wastewater TV technician with the City of SPringfieled’s Environmental Services, shows us how the CCTV truck works and why it’s essential.

What’s a CCTV truck, and what does it do?

Step one: Locate defects in various places and spaces throughout the sewer system. Before using this technology, the city says teams would need to go down into the sewer lines and do visual inspections.

But now, the team can lower this camera down and operate it remotely to do those inspections.