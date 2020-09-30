What to do with your old mattress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What do you do with your old mattress when you get a new one? Putting it on the sidewalk is not the right thing to do.

The City of Springfield Environmental Services wants you to know how to dispose of your mattress correctly.

Ashley Krug says some mattress features make it a liability if they are disposed of in the landfill. That’s why mattresses don’t go to the trash and should be recycled. She says the materials sent to the landfill should be compacted to fit as much solid waste as possible. But a mattress does not compact.

Krug says mattresses should never be disposed of on a roadway or alleyway, or onto a sidewalk. Not only does that create an eyesore, but it can also impact traffic flow, increase cleanup costs by city staff, and attract pests such as rodents and insects.

The city has a partnership with Bedhead Mattress Recycling to recycle mattresses. Some of the materials that can be recycled are wood, metal from the springs or frame, and the fabric remnants.

Collection bins are available at the landfill and at the Lone Pine and Franklin Recycling sites.

There is a fee of $15 per item, which Krug says goes toward the costs involved in the recycling process.

