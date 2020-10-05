Talking Trash: The Curbside Bin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — We put everything in the curbside bin, but as Laurie Duncan with Springfield’s Environmental Services shows us, there are some things we should keep in mind when you put the trash out for crews to come to pick it up.

Laurie says the curbside bin is an essential factor in how the city’s waste management system works. And there’s a reason we can use cardboard boxes or open baskets for trash.

Laurie’s tips:

· Size: most of the bins we put out curbside are 96 gallons.

· City code requires bins to be leakproof, waterproof, and have a lid that closes over the trash. This ensures that trash stays contained in the container and cannot escape out into the environment.

· When placing your bin by the curb, do not put it in the sidewalk, as these areas should be clear for our friends and neighbors to use and enjoy.

· The trash hauler needs to lift the bin into their truck, so containers need to have some handle feature. The bin should also be made of lightweight material so that a “filled to the brim” bin does not exceed 150 lbs.