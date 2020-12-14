Talking Trash: Household chemical waste safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the never ever’s of your trash can is putting certain household chemicals in there with the trash.

The City of Springfield has a Household Chemical Collection Center which is a safe way to dispose of household chemicals.

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator, says we use a lot of different chemicals around our homes without ever really thinking about the fact that this is a chemical. She says using these products responsibly includes knowing proper storage, keeping them out of reach of children, and proper disposal.

There are several things you should do to make sure you are disposing of your household chemicals safely.

Laurie’s Tips:

· Read the label and watch out for signal words.

· When disposing of household chemicals, which can include cleaning products, pesticides, automotive products, lawn and garden products, and more, it’s important to remember that chemicals don’t always play nicely together—mixing household products can result in a chemical reaction that creates a potentially dangerous substance that could result in skin absorption or inhalation hazards. Never toss these items into the trash can, a trash bag, etc.

· Springfield’s Household Chemical Collection Center (HCCC) is free to use, but we require citizens to call ahead for an appt. so staff can talk you through how to pack for safe transport.

Staff will help you plan how to safely transport your collection of items to the HCCC to prevent any spillage.

Finding out what items you’re bringing in for your scheduled appointment will also help staff be ready with any necessary safety protocols needed for them to collect your household chemical waste.

Collected material is then disposed of safely for both human health and protection of the environment. (The HCCC is not available for use by businesses, schools, churches ,etc.)

· The item the city gets the most calls for is latex paint — but because this is a water-based product, it is safe to put into your curbside trash bin. It does, however, need to be dried out first. One way to do that is to mix in either some kitty litter or sand – this helps absorb the liquid. Then once it’s dried out, leave the lid off so your trash hauler can visually see the contents, and it’s safe to add to your curbside trash bin.