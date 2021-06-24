Talking Trash: Alternatives to plastic bottles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Do you purchase plastic water bottles?

In the United States, the average American purchases more than 315 beverage bottles each year, with 57% of those being plastic water bottles, the Springfield’s Environmental Services says.

But there are other options. We know the impacts of plastic on the planet, but there’s also a financial impact on YOUR pocket!

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator with the City’s Environmental Services and Ashely Krug, the market development coordinator, explains.

They say bottled water is 2000 times more expensive than the water from the tap. Tap water comes in at around 4 cents a gallon.

The water in Springfield is both clean and affordable. The quality control for the clean water treatment process is more stringent than that of a typical bottled water processing facility.

But if you need to use bottled water, Laurie says, make sure you recycle them. She says less than nine percent of plastics are recycled, meaning that many plastic bottles will be sitting in the landfill for a long time.

She says much of plastic waste makes its way into the natural environment and ultimately ends up in rivers, lakes, and streams, making its way eventually to the ocean.

NOT FUN FACT:

By 2050 there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish.

How can you help?

Develop disposable habits!

This means:

Consider purchasing ones that are recyclable in your community (in Springfield’s case, #’s 1 & 2 plastics). Consider purchasing a reusable bottle made from material that is recyclable later, too. For example, metal is better than plastic.