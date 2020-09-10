Tailgate Like a Dietitian: Tips for a healthier tailgate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Football season is here, and it includes getting together with friends and family and eating some good food while enjoying the game.

Hy-Vee Dietitian Amanda Allen has what she says is a winning lineup of healthier tailgate foods that have great flavor, but won’t put a penalty on your health.

Here are some of her suggestions:

Dessert hummus with fruit.

Make it fun by picking fruits that are your favorite football team colors (red and yellow = strawberries and banana for the Chiefs).

Amanda says dessert hummus is a higher protein, lower sugar alternative that pairs well with chilled fresh fruit.

Buffalo cauliflower bites.

You can buy them frozen, and then eat them with Greek yogurt ranch.

Amanda says Buffalo cauliflower bites are a fun way to eat more veggies. Pair with a high protein Greek yogurt ranch or blue cheese dressing as a higher protein option.

Sweet potato fries with guacamole.

Sweet potato fries are full of antioxidants, vitamin A which helps improve eye-sight, boost your immune system, and reduce acne.

Pro tip: Vitamin a is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it’s best to eat it with a source of healthy fats like guacamole for best absorption.