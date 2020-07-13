Sweet treats packed with nutrition to beat the heat

Healthy foods to beat the heat with Hy-Vee Dietitian Amanda Allen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – HyVee Dietitian Amanda Allen joins us to share some ideas of sweet treats and healthy foods to beat the heat. Not only are they delicious, but also nutritious.

Amanda’s first tip is homemade popsicles made out of only juice! That’s right. Only fruit juice.



Homemade Popsicles:

Two cups of mango

One cup of orange juice

Two tablespoons of agave



Allen says agave has a lower glycemic index than sugar and honey, meaning it’s not going to cause as much of a sugar spike in the blood. Honey is also a good alternative to sugar, but agave’s glycemic levels are a little lower.

Some sweet treats are tasty but are empty calories, but not these popsicles that are packed with antioxidants. In addition, Vitamin C, found in mangos and oranges, protects from skin damage.

You can also freeze cotton candy grapes and add them in your yogurt or drop them in your drink.

With bananas, you can make homemade ice cream



Peel the bananas

Freeze them

And then blend them.

Done! You have homemade banana ice cream. Sweet, cool, and refreshing. 100 percent natural and nutritious.



After blending, you can add strawberries, cacao nibs, dark chocolate tips, or a little peanut butter.



For more recipes check out hyvee.com and contact Amanda at AmandaAllen@hy-vee.com