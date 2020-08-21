Seafood and its health benefits with dietitian Amanda Allen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many people might be intimidated by cooking seafood, but Hy-Vee dietitian Amanda Allen says it’s one of the easiest proteins to cook, and it’s packed with antioxidants and nutrients.

She shares with us Sea to Plate ideas in 30 minutes or less. Quick and easy, but, as always, nutritious ways to get a delicious meal in.

Amanda says seafood is excellent for adults, but don’t be afraid to introduce it to the little ones. She says dietitians and nutritionists are seeing that seafood helps kids focus better in school, have less aggressive behavior, and have higher IQ levels if they eat seafood just twice a week.

Recipe: Shrimp zoodle alfredo.

You can purchase frozen/cooked shrimp and zucchini noodles and some Alfredo sauce. You can buy the zoodles already spiraled, or buy zucchini and spiral it yourself at home.

Sautee it in a skillet from one to two minutes with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, or microwave it for a minute. Cook the shrimp in a skillet.

Amanda says shrimp is rich in healthy omega3 fats.

Another recipe merely is cooking some wild-caught salmon.

Amanda says salmon is high in omega3 fatty acids, which reduces inflammation, keeps the heart healthy, and lowers blood sugar and cholesterol.

You can pan-fry it for four minutes on each side and season it to taste.

You can marinate it the night before, too, for more flavor. And then pair it with salad or vegetables.

Amanda suggests eating seafood twice a week for all of the health benefits.

Other ideas: fish tacos, kabobs, or even canned tuna and salmon.

For more recipe ideas you can email Amanda at amandaallen@hy-vee.com.