Refreshing Spring Mocktails

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Amanda Allen, dietitian at Hy-Vee, joins us with some refreshing and delicious ideas for the Spring and Summer.

She shares some recipe ideas you can make right at home with ingredients you might already have in your fridge.

Allen says this is a great way to reduce your alcohol intake and still enjoy a delicious beverage.

She says the recommended alcohol intake for men is no more than two drinks a day and for women no more than.

“The less you drink, the more health benefits you are going to see,” she says. “You won’t be dehydrated. Alcohol is a depressant, so these drinks can boost hydration and give you anti-oxidants and help you feel good overall.”

You can drink them at home or put them in mason jars and take them out to the family picnic.

“I always start with what do I need to use up in my fridge?”

Allen says some ideas are using herbs from your garden or frozen or fresh fruit you might have at home.

One recipe includes basil and lemon; another has cucumber, mint and lemon.

A favorite includes raspberries with a few teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, which promotes healthy digestion, can speed up your metabolism, and help you sleep better, Allen says. Add a few teaspoons, honey, club soda to help dilute it.

Allen also recommends Fre, an alcohol-removed wine as your base, and that brand is available at Hy-Vee.