Out with the old: Recycling children’s toys

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator with the Department Of Environmental Services for the city of Springfield joins us to teach us the best way to recycle and to shop for children’s toys with fun, but also the environment in mind.

Laurie says most plastic toys are not recyclable. Whether it’s soft and squishy plastic, or more sturdy, colorful plastic, these items are not able to be recycled.

So what to do?

There are several options to consider when it comes to both getting rid of old toys, and thinking ahead to purchasing new toys.

Laurie’s tips:

a) When ready to get rid of old toys, donating toys that are still in good working condition is the best choice. If appropriate, have your child help clean up the toy before donating it. Donation destinations can include thrift shops and various not-for-profit organizations.

It’s always a good idea to call ahead to make sure items you’re wanting to donate are accepted at the location.

b) When purchasing new toys, consider the material a toy is made from BEFORE buying. Possible alternatives include wooden toys (blocks, cars/trains, puzzles etc.), or toys made from recycled materials.

c) And don’t forget things that can be used to encourage imaginative play—the recycling bin holds treasures that help children design their own toys and encourage both creativity and imagination!