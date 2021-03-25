National Nutrition Month: Personalize Your Plate

March is National Nutrition Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Amanda Allen, dietitian at HyVee joins us for National Nutrition Month and shares some tips on how we can make our plate in a healthy way without giving up on culture and traditions.

Allen says Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetic and that during the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits.

She says this year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate,” which promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals’ cultural and personal food preferences.

Amanda’s tips: