Making the most out of breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Is breakfast the most important meal of the day? The answer is: well, it depends on the person.



Hy-Vee registered dietitian Amanda Allen says breakfast is not a one-size-fits-all. She says you have to listen to your body and consider your medical history, but eating in the morning can help put your body on the right track for the rest of the day. But, of course, you also have to eat the right things. But as Allen explains, it doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Nutrition isn’t a one-size-fits-all, but there is some good research that shows that if you include breakfast in your routine, you are less likely to overeat at the next meal. In addition, you are more likely to be more focused in the morning,” Allen said.

Allen says the most important thing is that you are nourished throughout the day, so if you are not eating breakfast, you need to make sure you are getting enough nutrients and not only eating dinner because you can get all of your nourishment in one sitting.

“Your body can only absorb so much at once, especially protein,” she said. “So, it’s important to space some of that out.”

Allen says if you are a fan of bananas or any other fresh fruit, always pair it with protein like nut butter or cheese.

“Our nutrients work together as a team,” she said. “Fruit by itself is going to break down rather quickly, and if you pair it with protein, it breaks down more slowly and keeps you full longer. It’s a huge mood booster, too.”

With yogurt, be careful with the added sugar. A good idea is a plain yogurt and fresh fruit.

Here’s a simple and nutritious recipe:

Egg muffins

20 minutes for less than $5

Eggs

Milk or milk substitute

Bell peppers

Cheese

Oven for 20mins on 350

Any questions? Contact Amanda Allen or find more information here.