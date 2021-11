SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Iron is a nutrient found in many foods that help transport oxygen through your body so all other nutrients get to where they need to go.

Iron deficiency can show up in many ways you might not even think about – like pale and swollen tongue, brittle nails, and craving non-food items.

Registered Dietitian at Hy-Vee Amanda Allen shares some foods you should be eating to increase your iron intake and other foods to avoid that can block absorption.