Healthy Habits with Hy-Vee Dietitian Amanda Allen

Springfield, MO. — Starting is the hardest part. And that is definitely true for creating healthy habits in our diet.

Dietitian Amanda Allen join us to share some tips on how to start creating those healthy habits in easy and quick ways.



She says she can teach you how to create those healthy habits through Hy-Vee’s Meal Plan program, which is calorie-based but doesn’t leave out the flavors and nutrients you need.

The meal plan includes menus, recipes and even shopping lists. You can meet with a dietitian for weekly check-ins virtually, through phone calls or in-person.



Watch the video above for more details.