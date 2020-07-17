Healthier Summer Drinks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Amanda Allen joins us to share some tips on how to have a refreshing drink this summer, without breaking the calorie budget and without much sugar.

If you are a LaCroix fan, you can drink those for hydration and add fruit that corresponds to the flavor of the drink. Allen says you can even add a splash of wine, getting the taste you like and the hydration.

Even if you don’t like LaCroix, she says trying different flavors might help.

You should always search for drinks that are low sugar and low sodium, although some sodium is good for water retention.