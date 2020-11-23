Minimize waste during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.: Americans throw away approximately 25 percent more waste between Thanksgiving and New Years’ every year compared to the rest of the year. Nationwide that’s almost one million more tons per week. That’s according to the City of Springfield Department Of Environmental Services.

Ashley Krug, the market development and sustainability coordinator, says some of the most popular items making up some of that trash include packing and wrapping materials, Christmas trees, and food waste.

To help reducing waste during this holiday season, Krug suggests a few tips.

· Consider the packaging of your holiday gifts and packages and ensure that it can be reused or recycled.

· Think before you buy: You cannot recycle wrapping paper, tissue paper, and bags made with foil or glitter. Consider recyclable paper instead, or even better, a reusable bag or packages that don’t require wrapping at all.

· While planning for holiday meals may look different this year, consider using a dinner party calculator like the Guestimator to avoid excessive food waste. With this tool, you can even plan in leftovers.

· When packing up holiday decorations, be sure to recycle your organic décors like trees, wreaths, and garland. And if your faux tree has seen better days or your Christmas lights have burnt out, look for recycling options within our community in the Guide to Recycling.