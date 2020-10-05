Fall to Table: Fall flavor with dietitian Amanda Allen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Hy-Vee dietitian Amanda Allen says fall is her favorite season. And while the weather is part of it, she says it’s the fall flavors that really do it for her.

So, we are learning more about the health benefits and nutritional value of some fall favorites. Amanda also has some recipes to share with us.

She says certain fall produce items are loaded with anti-inflammatory health benefits but are also delicious and versatile in the kitchen.

Amanda’s tips:

Butternut Squash, Acorn Squash, Apple, Pear, a bag of Kale

Squash: Squash comes in various shapes and colors and adds rich, fall color to autumn displays and to your table. High in potassium, antioxidants and fiber.

Half of a cup contains 3g of fiber! Choose a squash heavy for their size and blemish-free. Squash can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 3 months.

Try roasted, on salads, in soups or mashed and mixed with gouda cheese.

Apples and Pears: Sweet and juicy fruit in season! Check out the many varieties we have at Hy-Vee. Eat as is, or add to your air fryer for a few minutes with butter and cinnamon. 4 minutes on 400F.

Kale: Massage for a few minutes to remove bitterness. Add to your grilled cheese or blend in salad mix.

Check out fall recipes by visiting Amanda at Hy-Vee in Springfield, or check out hy-vee.com.