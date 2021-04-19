EnviroFlick: Waste reduction starts at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re not for zero waste how much waste are you for?

Did you know that in the state of Missouri, the average person generated an average of 8.1 pounds of waste per day in 2016? That’s up from six pounds in 2000. According to the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services, this is slightly higher than the national waste average of around five pounds per person.

Some ways you can help to reduce your overall waste include:

a. Refusing unnecessary items such as single use packaging.

b. Reducing your overall amount of things – this can be as simple as looking at the items that we buy and trying to reduce the amount of packaging our items come in.

c. Reusing items that still have usable life. (Find out where items can be donated for reuse through our guide to recycling.

d. Repairing items instead of throwing them away and purchasing new ones.

e. Recycling items (when possible) when they’re at the end of their use.

To give people an idea of what it would be like to send zero waste to the landfill, the city’s Environmental Services is hosting a virtual showing of a documentary about a couple who did just that – zero waste for a year, or close to it.

As part of the Department of Environmental Services Enviroflicks series, The Clean Bin Project will be available for in home viewing any time during the week of April 15-21.

Staff-Ashley Krug, the market development coordinator, says it started as a personal challenge to see who could create the least amount of waste in a year and it became a multi-award-winning film, the Clean Bin Project.

Additionally, the City will be hosting a community conversation about the film and waste reduction with its stars Grant Baldwin and Jen Rustemeyer via Zoom on Thursday, April 22 from 7-8 p.m.

There is no charge to participate.

Learn more and watch the trailer here.