Earth Day: Clean Green Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has launched its Clean Green Springfield Initiative, a series of City-wide cleanup activities, throughout April and May.

Individuals or groups are encouraged to participate in one or more cleanup and beautification opportunities, including neighborhood cleanups, roadside trash pickups, plantings, stream cleanups, targeted materials disposal and more.

Staff-Ashley Krug, the market development coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services says citizens reported to the Citizen Resource Center more than 1000 complaints about trash and debris in the right-of-way, and more than 2000 trash-related nuisances on private property in 2019.

According to MoDOT, litter has a significant economic impact. In fact, in 2017 they say they spent over $6.8 million cleaning up litter around the state.

Krug says what goes on the streets ends up in our streams, in local wildlife habitats, and even in your own yards and recreational areas.

Why is this happening? Where is this trash coming from?

The simple answer is, it’s coming from ALL OF US.

Litter is intentionally tossed out windows, or unintentionally blows out of uncovered trailers and truck beds.

Residents choose to dump their household waste and bulky items in an illegal location because they may not have the resources to properly dispose of it.

Regular trash cleanup and volunteer initiatives on a local and state level were suspended due to funding and public health concerns related to COVID.

Clean Green Springfield kicked off on April 3 and continuing throughout the month and into May.

The City departments of Public Information & Civic Engagement, Public Works, Environmental Services, Quality of Place and Planning are working with community partners to issue a challenge to clean up and green-up.