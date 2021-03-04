Dr. Waters: The benefits of staying active for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We all know exercise and moving is important for health! But it’s also very important to start early in life!

Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy, joins us to talk about some of the benefits of being active for children and how parents can help them get started, and even join in!

Definition: Moving enough to be a little short of breath, feel warm and sweat.

Dr. Waters recommendations:

Children under six need three hours of activity per day with one hour or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day.

Children six and over need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Benefits:

– build and maintain healthy bones, muscles and joints

– healthy BMI

– reduce risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure

– improve sleep by helping kids fall asleep more quickly and sleep better

– boosts self-esteem, school performance, attention and behavior

– reduces tension, anxiety and depression

– team sports help build teamwork and friendship

How to get started:

– emphasize fun- let your child do what they enjoy

– choose a developmentally appropriate activity: Soccer, bike riding, swimming are great for lots of ages

– make plans- make sure children have time and place to exercise

– provide active toys like balls, jump ropes, etc

– be a role model!

– be active together as a family

– set limits on screen time to make more time for physical activities

– don’t overdo it!

Check out more info here:

11 Ways to Encourage Your Child to Be Physically Active



