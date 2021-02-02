Dr. Waters on mental health and stress in children and teens

Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital, discusses stress in infants, children and teens, and ways to recognize it.



Recognizing signs of stress in your child



Signs of stress and mental health challenges are not the same for every child or teen, but there are some common symptoms.

Infants, toddlers and young children may show backward progress in skills and developmental milestones . They may also have increased problems with:

fussiness and irritability, startling and crying more easily, and more difficult to console.

falling asleep and waking up more during the night.

feeding issues such as frantic nippling, more reflux , constipation or loose stools, or new complaints of stomach pain.

separation anxiety, seeming more clingy, withdrawn, or hesitant to explore.

hitting, frustration, biting, and more frequent or intense tantrums .

bedwetting after they’re potty trained.

urgently expressed needs while seeming unable to feel satisfied.

conflict and aggression or themes like illness or death during play.

Older children and adolescents may show signs of distress with symptoms such as: