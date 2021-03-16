Community Resources: Yardwaste Recycling Center

Springfield, MO. — Ashley Krug with the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services has some tips for some fun in the sun as Spring approaches and brings with it some gardening and taking care of the yard.

All of that can create some yard waste. So, the Environmental Services has some tips (and rules) for disposing of that safely!

Ashley says Springfield has had the Yardwaste Recycling Center since 1990. It deals with the community’s yard and garden waste, which is good news for area residents because it’s illegal to dispose of yard waste in your trash and the landfills in the state of Missouri.

Large amounts of yard waste will go to the Yardwaste Recycling Center. But the Lone Pine and Franklin locations accept small amounts: ten 32-gallon bags per day.

What are some things to know and do when taking large amounts to the Yardwaste Recycling Center?

The facility accepts large loads of leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, tree and shrub trimmings, and brush.

Some things to keep in mind when bringing materials to the YRC:

– The legal way to haul materials is on trailers or pickups.

– Materials must be secured and tarped when traveling through the city or on highways. Citizens are responsible for the material that falls out of unsecured vehicles causing hazards and litter.

– Material must stay within the vehicle’s footprint (no items hanging out the sides or the back of the trailer or truck).

– Only organic materials should be disposed of at the Center. Things such as flower pots, trash and yard waste bags, and compostable bags are not accepted.

– Citizens are charged based on the size of their load. Leaves and grass clippings are free to drop off, but there is a charge for brush and tree limbs.

– Compost and mulch are available for sale year-round.

For hours and more information, click here.