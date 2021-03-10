Community Resources: Household Chemical Collection Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Laurie Davis with the City of Springfield Environmental Services says the Springfield community is fortunate to have a household chemical collection facility available year-round, at no cost for citizens to use.

But there are a few things to know before you make a trip there to dispose of your household chemicals properly.

Davis says the only requirement is to call ahead to schedule an appointment, and those are available Tuesdays and Thursdays and some seasonal Saturdays.

The Collection Center is for households only, not available for businesses, churches, schools, etc. And there is a 50 lb./5 gallon limit per scheduled appointment.

Laurie’s Tips:

· Before heading over for your appointment, make sure all material is labeled correctly or in a container that indicates and matches the substance—for example, if you bring used motor oil in a milk jug, lable the jug “used motor oil.”

· Place your collection of materials in a sturdy box and make sure your items will sit upright in the box.

– Check to make sure lids and tops are secure, the container does not have any holes or places where material can leak or splash out during transport.

· If you’re not sure whether an item can be safely placed next to another in your box, call staff, and they can advise you on how to transport safely.

· When you arrive at your scheduled appointment time, there’s a covered garage area. Staff will meet you there; you can stay in your car and pop your trunk. The team will sort through, remove and segregate items.

– Chemicals are recycled when possible. If not recyclable, the items are disposed of in accordance with the highest environmental standards.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here.