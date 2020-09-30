Coffee with health benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While most people drink coffee to function, a new variety of Starbucks coffees are designed to be functional for you, according to Amanda Allen, the dietitian at Hy-Vee.

She says there are new varieties available that contain components that provide health benefits above and beyond your typical cup of Joe.

Turmeric and Essential Vitamins Coffee Bags

Starbucks Coffee with Golden Turmeric

This is a medium roast house blend coffee with a combination of golden turmeric and warm spices such as ground cinnamon, ginger and black pepper.

Turmeric, Allen says, has been used for centuries for both cooking and medicinal purposes. The yellow color associated with turmeric comes from curcumin, which contains the main anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric. The combination with black pepper allows for the best absorption of curcumin in the body.

Starbucks Coffee with Essential Vitamins

This is a flavorful medium roast House Blend coffee crafted with five B vitamins, including B1 (thiamine), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B12 and biotin.

Allen says B vitamins help support good metabolism. Most often associated with energy, it is essential to note that B vitamins do not provide energy, but rather support the body’s ability to produce its own energy from the foods and beverages we consume.

Amanda’s tip:

A cup or two are healthy for you.

Although some might suggest four cups a day is okay, Amanda suggests up to two cups a day.

Coffee consumed in moderate amounts has been shown to help decrease the risk for cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee contains minerals such as magnesium and chromium, which help our insulin work more effectively to regulate our blood sugar.

Each 8-ounce serving of coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine. For the best health benefits, general guidelines suggest no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.

Allen says some of her favorite coffee add-ins are cacao powder, cinnamon, and nutpods (a dairy free creamer).