Challenge to Recycle 100 Tons of Paper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is joining America Recycles Day in a way it hasn’t before.

It wants to increase its recyclable paper collection to 100 tons. It started on November 15, and it goes through December 17.

America Recycles Day (ARD), a program of Keep America Beautiful, is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

Ashley Krug, Market Development and Sustainability Coordinator at the city’s Environmental Services, says on average, the city collects more than 85 tons of paper per month at its recycling drop-off sites. But during the challenge, the city wants to see that number increase to 100 tons.

Krug says according to the most recent Missouri Department Of Natural Resources waste composition study of the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill, paper and cardboard represent the largest percentage of waste at 26.8%. For Krug, this is incredibly frustrating, especially considering how easy it is to recycle paper in Springfield.

To participate in the community paper recycling challenge, all you have to do is bring all your recyclable paper to the city’s drop-off sites until December 17.

A bonus is that all mixed paper collected at Springfield recycling sites goes to the local Nestlé Purina PetCare facility, where items are processed into animal bedding and pet litter products sold throughout the U.S.

Krug says that approximately $2.5 million is returned to the Springfield community annually in payroll and locally purchased goods and services through this arrangement.