Beat the Heat this summer with Dr. Waters

Springfield, Mo — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy, shares some ways we can beat the heat this summer and tips on how to prevent and spot heat-related illness.

Dr. Waters says heat indices of 90 or greater puts people at risk for heat related illnesses.

Some health effects of extreme heat are dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stroke.

Dr. Waters tips to beat the heat:

Hydrate- make sure to drink lots of water, for infants give breast milk/formula or pedialyte; don’t give infants water

Find A/C- if you don’t have A/C find cool activities for the kids like the library, etc

Dress lightly

Extra rest- make sure to take frequent breaks

Cool off- cool baths, sprinklers and pools are great ways to cool off

Don’t forget sunscreen and sun safety

When to call the doctor: