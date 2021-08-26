Back to School: Easy, nutritious school lunch ideas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Preparing lunch for the kids as school is back in session doesn’t have to be complicated nor does it need to take a lot of time in the kitchen.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Amanda Allen has some tips for a simple, yet nutritious, lunch box idea for kids.

Kids Sushi recipe:

Using a tortilla, cut it into a square.

Add some cream cheese, hummus, or guacamole

Turkey meat or any other meat

Cucumbers

Carrots

Rolls it up and slice it into sushi slices

You can do any combinations with your favorite vegetables or whatever you have in the fridge

Amanda’s tip:

Use muffin liners to keep foods separate