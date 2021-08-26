Back to School: Easy, nutritious school lunch ideas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Preparing lunch for the kids as school is back in session doesn’t have to be complicated nor does it need to take a lot of time in the kitchen.
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Amanda Allen has some tips for a simple, yet nutritious, lunch box idea for kids.
Kids Sushi recipe:
Using a tortilla, cut it into a square.
Add some cream cheese, hummus, or guacamole
Turkey meat or any other meat
Cucumbers
Carrots
Rolls it up and slice it into sushi slices
You can do any combinations with your favorite vegetables or whatever you have in the fridge
Amanda’s tip:
Use muffin liners to keep foods separate