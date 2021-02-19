Ask the Doctor: Heart Disease Facts

A Better You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Browse our collection

DO Try This At Home

KOLRful Women

The Lights Before Christmas

Frightly News

A Better You with Jen Abreu

FACE YOUR FEARS WITH FRANCES LIN

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. Someone has a heart attack in the U.S. every 40 seconds. But it can be preventable.

February is American Heart Month, and Dr. Barbara Bumberry, a physician at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, joins us to discuss typical symptoms, risk factors, and prevention of heart disease.

Typical symptoms:

  • Squeezing/crushing sensation in the chest, nausea, sweating, pain down the left arm, shortness of breath
  • Less common symptoms – dizziness, trouble sleeping, neck/jaw/shoulder/abdominal pain, clammy skin, cold sweats
  • Women and individuals with diabetes are more likely to have an atypical presentation.

Risk Factors:

  • Smoking, overweight, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, sedentary, increasing age, chronic inflammation

Prevention:

  • Exercise – Just 12 minutes a day of vigorous exercise can decrease the risk.
  • Music – can increase exercise stamina and decrease the perception of exertion.
  • Meditation – may slow down breathing which can decrease blood pressure and heart rate.
  • Controlling chronic inflammation – dietary changes, Mediterranean diet.
  • Learn CPR – “Stayin’ Alive”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now