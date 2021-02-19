Ask the Doctor: Heart Disease Facts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. Someone has a heart attack in the U.S. every 40 seconds. But it can be preventable.
February is American Heart Month, and Dr. Barbara Bumberry, a physician at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, joins us to discuss typical symptoms, risk factors, and prevention of heart disease.
Typical symptoms:
- Squeezing/crushing sensation in the chest, nausea, sweating, pain down the left arm, shortness of breath
- Less common symptoms – dizziness, trouble sleeping, neck/jaw/shoulder/abdominal pain, clammy skin, cold sweats
- Women and individuals with diabetes are more likely to have an atypical presentation.
Risk Factors:
- Smoking, overweight, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, sedentary, increasing age, chronic inflammation
Prevention:
- Exercise – Just 12 minutes a day of vigorous exercise can decrease the risk.
- Music – can increase exercise stamina and decrease the perception of exertion.
- Meditation – may slow down breathing which can decrease blood pressure and heart rate.
- Controlling chronic inflammation – dietary changes, Mediterranean diet.
- Learn CPR – “Stayin’ Alive”