Ask the Dietitian: Holiday Appetizers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Do you need ideas for what to bring to the holiday party?

As you prepare for New Year’s, registered dietitian Amanda Allen has some ideas for quick, nutritious and delicious holiday apps you can wow everyone with.

Roasted grapes crustini

Add some honey, thyme and olive oil to some grapes

Roast grapes in the oven for 30-40 minutes at 400 degrees

This process concentrates natural sugars in the fruit and makes an almost homemade jelly – less sugar and less calories keeping those natural sugars in.

Roast some french baguette with some olive oil

Layer some ricotta and goat cheese on top

Then add the roasted grapes

Drizzle honey on top for a final touch!



This is a perfect recipe to save those grapes that are going bad.

Mini Christmas trees

Quick, easy and budget-friendly

– Take a few gourmet triangle cheeses

Top it with fresh herbs

Put a pretzel stick on the bottle

And you have a mini Christmas tree

Add this next to veggies and fruit!

“Anytime you can increase fruits and vegetables at a holiday meal, you are instantly cutting back calories while adding fiber and nutrients to keep you energized throughout the holidays,” said Allen.

Plus you add protein with the cheese!

If you don’t have time to make something or just want to add something, add some natural fats like almonds or other nuts of your preferences.

“Healthy fats keep you full for longer,” Allen said.

For more recipes, check out Hy-vee.com.