Ask the dietitian: Am I gluten intolerant?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — How do you know if you are allergic or if you are gluten intolerant?

Dietitian Amanda Allen explains that someone who has celiac disease cannot have not even a little bit of gluten, but other people may vary on how much gluten intake their bodies can handle.

“I call them intolerance buckets,” she said. “When your bucket fills up that’s when you get the symptoms.”

Those symptoms can include bloating, gas, diarrhea, or discomfort.

But for someone with Celiac disease, consuming gluten can cause permanent damage to their intestines.

“If you’re not feeling well, there is something with your nutrition you can do and change to make you feel better,” Allen said.

There are lots of substitutions available now for pretty much any type of food you want to eat, but Allen says you don’t want to have too much of the substitutes either.

