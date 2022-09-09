The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Armed Services YMCA is holding a big festival at Waynesville city park in remembrance of 9/11 and the 21 years since the tragedy.

The Patriot Day Festival will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Roubidoux Park with the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and a moment of silence.

A remembrance area will be open all day.

The event is free to attend, including all the activities for the kids including pony rides, a petting zoo, and festival games. There will also be food trucks, several performances by local high schools, and live music in the evenings.

Organizers say although there will be lots of fun activities – the day is to remember the lives lost, create togetherness in the community and celebrate patriotism.

For more information about this event, click here.