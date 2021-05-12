A Whole New Level of Adventure and Utility

TORC LS

TORC SS

Both the TORC LS and TORC SS are designed for hard-core off-road use. The wedge shaped frontend completely eliminates front corners that tend to hang up on rocks and trees. The boat shaped body utilizes all available storage space while getting rid of weak and vulnerable fenders. Just like the rock sliders on your rig, the TORC trailers incorporate lower and mid-height 1.5″ steel tube sliders providing the ultimate protection while securing its place as the most extreme off-road trailer.



If your idea of “off-road” is traveling dirt roads, TORC is probably not for you BUT if you are one of the few that actually uses your rig, loves pushing the envelope, hitting the toughest trails, going places most either cant or dont dare then TORC is your ultimate True Off Road Camper.