We couldn’t bring you moon rocks, so in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing we brought you the next best thing – a collection of moon memorabilia and stories for you to enjoy.

Moon Landing Montage courtesy of NASA

For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11, reporter Madison Hever talks with a local physics professor about how the moon landing changed his life and where the future of spaceflight is going. You can hear it here.