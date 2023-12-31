Athletes Who Inspire

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
30°
Sign Up
Springfield
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Thursday, January 4: Quick round of snow to kick …
Video
Top Stories
Second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Video
Man who attacked Las Vegas judge skips court, could …
Video
Wright County man pleads guilty to shooting death …
Public meeting on Pomme De Terre River wastewater …
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Thursday, January 4: Quick round of snow to kick …
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, January 3: Chilly today while keeping …
Video
Tuesday, January 2: Fog potential Wednesday morning, …
Video
Monday, January 1: Chilly week ahead, rain holds …
Video
Sunday, December 31: Finishing the Year on a Cold …
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Lady Bears whip Valpo, win fifth straight
Video
Northern Iowa adds to GSB Arena win streak
Video
Brackets set for 39th Tournament of Champions
Video
Bears rally falls short against UNI
Video
Ozarks Home Experts
Living Ozarks
Contests / Events
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Putting the Ozarks First
Springfield’s Best
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Putting the Ozarks First
Exploring the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Professionals
Tell Me Something Good
Entertainment
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Dollars & Sense: Easy ways to save
Video
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Athletes Who Inspire
Second shot at gold: Donavan Brazier eyes Olympics
Top Athletes Who Inspire Headlines
Trending Stories
What you’ll find in Missouri’s largest lost and found
Republic man arrested, charged for event center shooting
Second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Man who attacked judge skips court, could get bail