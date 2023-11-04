France 2024

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
80°
Sign Up
Springfield
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
Back to School
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Mid-States Wrestling’s Veterans Day Slam
Video
Top Stories
Texas County authorities investigating shooting death
Video
FBI investigating ATM thefts in southwest Missouri
Video
OzarksFirst in 4: Nixa Veteran is gifted a car
Video
Hy-Vee hosting free Veterans Day breakfast for veterans
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
One more record warm day before cooling down
Video
Top Stories
One more day of record highs before we get back to …
Video
We’ll be chasing record highs through Wednesday before …
Video
Clocks fall back while temperatures ramp up
Video
Warm and Wonderful Weekend Weather
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Pachot to Sharpe: Mo State’s TD connection
Video
Ozark boots Nixa from soccer playoffs
Video
Stokes leads Lady Bears to season opening victory
Bears give West Virginia a scare in season opener
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Putting the Ozarks First
Extravaganza
Tell Me Something Good
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Entertainment
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Best of Branson
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
France 2024
Russian Olympic officials appeal suspension by IOC
Top France 2024 Headlines
Taurasi chasing new role, 6th Olympic gold medal
Russian Olympic officials appeal suspension by IOC
Trending Stories
Texas County authorities investigating shooting death
Pro Football Challenge
Suspect dead in Reeds Spring home invasion
Two SGF men charged for stealing air conditioning …
Pedestrian hit and killed near I-44 in Springfield