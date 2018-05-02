Wednesday, May 2 Morning Forecast

Storms arrive tonight & last through Thursday w/ severe threat ---

Today will be another breezy and warm today. Expect southerly winds to gust to 30 mph again with highs in the lower 80's. It will feel more humid today, dew points climb into the 60's as moisture surges ahead of an approaching upper-level low/ cold front.

We'll see storms start to fire up in KS and OK after 7 PM tonight. Those storms will work their way east/ northeast clipping the Missouri Ozarks after midnight tonight. Those storms will track mainly north of I-44 with the threat of severe weather. There is a Slight Risk north of I-44 tonight meaning a few of these storms can remain strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes are the biggest threats. Heavy downpours are also possible with widespread 1-2" rain expected by Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The storms linger into Thursday morning, it could be a stormy commute. The severe threat continues with another Slight Risk for severe storms Thursday for the entire area, and Enhanced Risk to the north. This means that a few more storms could be strong to severe, more numerous in central Missouri. We'll keep the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours Thursday morning.

The storms move northeast out of the area by Thursday afternoon and energy in our jet stream (upper-level steering winds) relaxes. This could mean a lull in showers/ storms in the afternoon. However, we will remain in the storm path with enough instability and wind energy to fuel strong/ severe storms. Therefore, if storms redevelop in the afternoon, we'll continue with the severe threat in the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70's.

Any storms that redevelop on Thursday will exit by Friday morning with the severe threat ending.

Skies clear Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 70's.

The weekend looks beautiful, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. There is only one chance of showers late Sunday.

We'll start next week quiet, sunshine and upper 70's.