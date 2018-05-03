Breezy winds and warm and humid weather are hinting at the risk of stormy weather that's developing.

Watching two different areas of storms overnight. One is passing north of Hwy. 54. Another area is over Oklahoma and will likely surge northeast into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas after midnight. Damaging winds will be the main threat with a lower threat for hail. Tornadoes can't be ruled out either given the instability and wind energy.

Additional waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri after midnight, and some severe weather is possible with this activity too. Wind and hail look like the main threats through the morning. Additional storms will develop northwest of the area along the dry line by late Thursday afternoon. These storms will try to spill into the area Thursday night and more severe weather is possible with this activity if it holds together.

The cold front will finally clear the area Friday morning, but will only slowly move across Northern Arkansas. This will leave a window open for some additional thunderstorms across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri during the afternoon.

Quiet weather can be expected Saturday with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the upper 70s. Sunday looks nice too, but we'll have to keep an eye out for showers and thunderstorms late in the day as a backdoor cold front pushes through.

Sunny and mild weather follow for Monday. The next risk of showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm.