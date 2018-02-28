Wednesday, February 28 Morning Forecast

Showers at times today, thunder this evening/ tonight ---

Clouds remain thick today. Showers continue on and off as a cold front approaches. Rain will be light. We keep a breezy south wind all day ahead of the front, pushing temperatures into the middle and upper 60's despite cloud cover.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As the front comes through this evening, there could be a strong to severe storm in central Missouri where they'll be enough moisture and instability, or fuel for storms, to support gusty winds and some large hail. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on a line from Nevada to Lake of the Ozarks, meaning one or two storms could become strong to severe. While any incident of severe weather would be isolated, you'll want to stay weather aware this evening!

Rumbles of thunder and showers continue overnight as the cold front swings through the Ozarks, passing Springfield around midnight. Lows will be cooler tonight as a northwest wind shift brings in cooler air. Lows around 40 degrees.

Rain will be done by 4 AM, a few clouds could linger in the morning. We'll clear out the clouds fast as high pressure moves in. Mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon with a breezy north wind. Highs will be cooler, in the low to middle 50's.

Friday will be beautiful, more sunshine and some warmer upper 50's on a south wind.

South wind becomes breezy Saturday pushing temperatures closer to 60 degrees with sunshine. A gorgeous day!

We'll increase cloud cover on Sunday ahead of our next system. For now, it looks like most of Sunday afternoon stays dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50's. Showers arrive late in the evening and overnight, lingering into Monday morning.

Showers should exit by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50's. Mostly sunny skies return with pleasant 50's on Tuesday.