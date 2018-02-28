Wednesday, February 28 Midday Forecast

Showers/ thunder today, sunshine returns tomorrow ---

Marginal Risk nudged a bit farther south for this evening. Still isolated risk for gusty winds/ large hail ~4-9PM. Showers/ thunder overnight, exit by 4AM. Clouds Thur AM turn into sunshine by afternoon. Gorgeous Fri & Sat. Rain returns late Sun #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/7KaZhFZ07G — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) February 28, 2018

Clouds remain thick today. Showers continue on and off as a cold front approaches. Rain will be light. We keep a breezy south wind all day ahead of the front, pushing temperatures into the middle and upper 60's despite cloud cover.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & mild at the bus stop, starting in the 50's! Clouds w/ spotty showers this afternoon. Take the umbrella! Front comes through this evening w/ thunder, isolated gusty winds/ hail possible in central MO. High: 67°, Average: 52° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/1byaBOFxv6 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) February 28, 2018

As the front comes through this evening, there could be a strong to severe storm in central Missouri where they'll be enough moisture and instability, or fuel for storms, to support gusty winds and some large hail. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on a line from Nevada to Lake of the Ozarks, meaning one or two storms could become strong to severe. While any incident of severe weather would be isolated, you'll want to stay weather aware this evening!

WEDNESDAY: Isolated severe risk as cold front comes thru 4-9PM.1 or 2 storms could be strong/severe central MO from Nevada to Lake Ozark. Low, but not zero risk for gusty winds/large hail. Sct severe stays well south. Light rainfall ~0.10-0.25", no flooding #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/J3BAa4JQM8 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) February 28, 2018

Rumbles of thunder and showers continue overnight as the cold front swings through the Ozarks, passing Springfield around midnight. Lows will be cooler tonight as a northwest wind shift brings in cooler air. Lows around 40 degrees.

Stalled front keeps heavy rain & sct strong/ severe storms well south in southern & central AR this afternoon. There, 3-6"+ rain will lead to more widespread flooding. Here, light rainfall totals & isolated severe risk in central MO for gusty winds/ hail #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/kC9lCaagNy — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) February 28, 2018

Rain will be done by 4 AM, a few clouds could linger in the morning. We'll clear out the clouds fast as high pressure moves in. Mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon with a breezy north wind. Highs will be cooler, in the low to middle 50's.

Friday will be beautiful, more sunshine and some warmer upper 50's on a south wind.

South wind becomes breezy Saturday pushing temperatures closer to 60 degrees with sunshine. A gorgeous day!

We'll increase cloud cover on Sunday ahead of our next system. For now, it looks like most of Sunday afternoon stays dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50's. Showers arrive late in the evening and overnight, lingering into Monday morning.

Showers should exit by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50's. Mostly sunny skies return with pleasant 50's on Tuesday.