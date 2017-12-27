Wednesday, December 27 Morning Forecast

A very cold start to your Wednesday morning with feels like temperatures in the lower negatives to single digits on the positive side.

Feels like temperatures will stay in the single digits for most of the day thanks to a breezy northeast wind which may gust up to 20 mph at times.

Temperatures across the north Ozarks will only warm into the teens with readings gradually warmer to the south.

23 for a high in Springfield

Cold again tonight with lows in the single digits to low teens with feels like temperatures again in the low negatives Thursday morning

10 for a low in Springfield

We finally warm above freezing Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 30s, near 40 by Friday.

Another big shot of Arctic air comes this weekend with highs in the low 20s Saturday.

We get a chance at some snow Sunday but the real story will be the bitter cold with highs in the teens with lows near 0 or sub-zero causing wind chills to fall to near -10 by Monday morning

A little warmer by Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s