Tuesday, May 1 Morning Forecast

Breezy & warm today, storms arrive Wednesday night ---

We're starting out warm with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60's. Showers are popping well to the north and west, but one or two showers could get into the Ozarks this morning. The risk is low, and most of us stay dry.

We'll have another nice day in the Ozarks today with warmer temperatures and a breezy south wind. A few more clouds get into the area today, south winds continue to gust up to 35 mph. Highs make it into the lower 80's again.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tonight we'll stay very warm again. Expect mostly cloudy skies, breezy south wind, and lows only dropping into the middle 60's.

We'll spend Wednesday afternoon dry. Clouds continue to increase and south winds continue to gust. Strong warming and increasing moisture ahead of an approaching cold front will send highs back into the lower 80's despite cloud cover.

Showers/ storms fire up in KS and OK in the late afternoon and evening. We'll stay dry in the afternoon but by late evening, a couple of those storms could make their way east into SW MO and NW AR. As these storms arrive overnight, a few of them could maintain their strength as strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. This risk is for areas west of HWY 65 where the Storm Prediction Center has put a Slight Risk for severe weather.

As the front spreads east on Thursday, so does the threat of severe weather. This threat will be healthier, and more widespread. Expect waves of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. We'll keep a lot of moisture soaked into these storms with 1-2" of widespread rain expected. Totals could be higher in heavier downpours, we'll need to watch for localized flooding.

Highs on Thursday will continue to be warm, in the middle to upper 70's.

A few showers could linger Friday morning, skies clear by Friday afternoon with cooler 70's.

The weekend looks beautiful again! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's!