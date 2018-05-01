Tuesday, May 1 Midday Forecast

Breezy & warm today/ tomorrow, storms arrive Wednesday night ---

We'll have another nice day in the Ozarks today with warmer temperatures and a breezy south wind. A few more clouds get into the area today, south winds continue to gust up to 35 mph. Highs make it into the lower 80's again.

TUESDAY: Another breezy, warm, & pleasant day ahead! Warm start in 60's, temps warm into upper 70's/ low 80's on a breezy south wind despite a few more clouds filtering in. South wind gust 35mph, high: 81° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/wZ7UNc8sFs — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) May 1, 2018

Tonight we'll stay very warm again. Expect mostly cloudy skies, breezy south wind, and lows only dropping into the middle 60's.

We'll spend Wednesday afternoon dry. Clouds continue to increase and south winds continue to gust. Strong warming and increasing moisture ahead of an approaching cold front will send highs back into the lower 80's despite cloud cover.

Showers/ storms fire up in KS and OK in the late afternoon and evening. We'll stay dry in the afternoon but by late evening, a couple of those storms could make their way east into SW MO and NW AR. As these storms arrive overnight, a few of them could maintain their strength as strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. This risk is for areas west of HWY 65 where the Storm Prediction Center has put a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Path of storminess sits NW today, but moisture keeps surging north from Gulf. By Wed night our dry pattern breaks down w/ enough moisture & instability to fuel some strong to severe storms. Storms push in west of HWY 65 Wed night, threat spreads east Thur. #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/6f90JmOWgU — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) May 1, 2018

As the front spreads east on Thursday, so does the threat of severe weather. This threat will be healthier, and more widespread. Expect waves of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. We'll keep a lot of moisture soaked into these storms with 1-2" of widespread rain expected. Totals could be higher in heavier downpours, we'll need to watch for localized flooding.

WED/THU: Storms fire up KS/OK late Wed, push towards Ozarks Wed PM. SLIGHT RISK=Few strong/severe storms possible west of HWY65 Wed, threat spreads east Thu. Mainly wind/hail threat. Isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Locally heavy downpours possible,1-2" #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/pFrcGFrHue — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) May 1, 2018

Highs on Thursday will continue to be warm, in the middle to upper 70's.

A few showers could linger Friday morning, skies clear by Friday afternoon with cooler 70's.

The weekend looks beautiful again! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's!