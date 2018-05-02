Quiet weather will stick around through Wednesday before turning stormy.

For tonight, we'll find partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and mild overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will remain quiet with a cap in place across the Ozarks. There's a slight chance for a few isolated showers with a passing upper-level storm Wednesday afternoon in the Rolla area. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 80s, despite mostly cloudy skies. The humidity will be a lot more noticeable too.

Wednesday night will remain quiet through midnight. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase after midnight as an upper-level storm moves into the Ozarks closer to sunrise. It looks like we'll begin the day with showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Hail will tend to be the main threat with these storms, but as temperatures warm during the morning other modes of severe weather will become more possible as the storms spread northeast through the area. This round of storms will exit during the afternoon with a lull in the action the rest of the day.

Additional storms will develop along the cold front to the northwest of the Ozarks by late afternoon. It's still questionable whether or not we'll see enough recovery after the earlier storms for another round of storms and potentially severe weather Thursday night.

The front will clear the area Friday morning with partly cloudy and less humid conditions Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s.

A nice weekend will follow. It looks like we could see a backdoor front move through the area late Sunday with a few showers. The mornings both days will be cool with lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s Saturday and into the low 80s Sunday.

Pleasantly warm and quiet weather will follow for Monday and Tuesday.