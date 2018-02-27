Tuesday, February 27 Morning Forecast

Sunshine to start, rain arrives late ---

Mild weather continues but rain arrives as our next system arrives tonight and tomorrow.

We'll start the day with sunshine and temperatures in the 40's. Clouds increase this afternoon, we'll be mostly cloudy by dismissal. South wind becomes a steady breeze, sustained at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Therefore, despite cloud cover, the south wind will help push temperatures back into the low to middle 60's this afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain arrives by the evening. It could start as early as 3 PM for areas SW in NW Arkansas and extreme SW Missouri. Springfield could see showers start up in time for the evening commute from 4-6 PM. Showers push into the Ozarks this evening and linger overnight. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. Clouds remain thick, and lows hover the 50-degree mark.

Showers will be on-and-off on Wednesday, not a washout and fairly light. Widespread heavy rain is not expected. A rumble of thunder or two is possible, severe weather isn't anticipated. The bulk of the energy from wind and instability in the atmosphere will remain south around ARKLATEX. That's where heavy rain and scattered severe storms are expected.

Rainfall totals will be light, around 0.25 to 0.5" area-wide. Heavier amounts possible in a thunderstorm.

Highs on Wednesday stay mild in the middle 60's. Rain clears out Wednesday night.

A few clouds linger Thursday morning, we'll have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind the front, more seasonal lower 50's.

Ample sunshine again on Friday with highs in the middle 50's.

Breezy, warm south wind and sunshine push highs into the lower 60's on Saturday.

Our next system arrives Sunday, while timing still needs to be pinned down better, it looks like showers will arrive late Sunday and early Monday leaving most of the afternoons on both days dry. Highs in the 50's both days.