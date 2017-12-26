Tuesday, December 26 Midday Forecast

Our very cold weather we saw over the holiday weekend continues into the last week of December.

Light snow showers with as much as a dusting of accumulation possible in the northern Ozarks this afternoon as energy in the jet stream passes by.

Partly cloudy conditions for everyone else to the south. Temperatures will range from the lower 20s to lower 30s for highs

30 for a high in Springfield

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight and it will be cold with lows in the lower teens to single digits. Wind chill values by Wednesday morning will be near zero or in the low negatives

9 for a low in Springfield

Even colder for Thursday with highs in the upper 20s

More flurries possible Thursday with a high near freezing, middle 30s for highs Friday underneath cloudy skies.

Temperatures then get even colder into the weekend with highs in the middle 20s Saturday, low 20s Sunday with a chance of snow.

Highs possibly in the teens New Year's Day