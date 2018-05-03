Thursday, May 3 Morning Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is being peeled away this morning as round one of thunderstorms exits off to the east.

Behind this round, a very gusty south wind has developed. High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 AM for the SGF Metro and surrounding counties as gusts to 60-70 mph are expected. These are NOT associated with severe thunderstorms, but could still cause damage.

As one round of storms exits, another round should push into the region from the SW as storms brew in TX and OK. These storms will likely get here by this morning and midday and continue the threat for severe weather. A few of these storms could be strong/ severe with the main threats for damaging winds -- large hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding are also concerns.

Once this round exits there will likely be a lull in the storms in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the 70's.

The dry line will finally push through tonight, more storms could initiate there. IF they do we'll continue with the severe threat this evening. There is also a chance that not much happens as the dry line comes through as the atmosphere will be very over-worked and over-run from this morning's strong/ severe thunderstorms.

Whether storms develop or not, they'll end tonight and we'll be quiet by Friday morning.

Clouds linger Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 70's.

Sunshine on Saturday with warmer upper 70's.

Nice on Sunday, small rain risk possible late.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet before a chance of storms returns Wednesday.