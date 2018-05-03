Weather

Thursday, May 3 Midday Forecast

Showers/ storms continue w/ heavy rain threat

By: Elisa Raffa

Posted: May 03, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

Showers/ storms continue w/ heavy rain threat --- 

 

 

We're continuing with rounds of showers and storms this midday pulling up from OK into the Ozarks. These storms will generally track southeast of I-44 and could drop locally heavy rain with rainfall rates 1-2" an hour. This could result in rainfall totals up to 2-4" rain on top of already saturated ground leading to concerns for localized flooding.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with these rounds, mainly for the threat of damaging winds if storms can organize.

The good news is these early rounds of showers and storms are using up all the energy in the atmosphere. The atmosphere will be so overworked by the time the cold front/ dry line gets here later this afternoon and evening the threat for storms will become little to none! It is looking more likely that tonight will be quiet.

All showers/ storms clear by Friday morning. Clouds hang around Friday afternoon. 

Sunshine on Saturday with warmer upper 70's.

Nice on Sunday, small rain risk possible late.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet before a chance of storms returns Wednesday.

