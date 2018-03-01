Thursday, March 1 Midday Forecast

Sunshine returns this afternoon, beautiful tomorrow! ---

Our cold front is exiting southeast of the Ozarks this midday with a breezy north wind kicking in.

High pressure moves in behind the cold front, that will slowly clear out our skies this afternoon from west to east, getting some sunshine in there by the end of the day. A cooler air mass is on its way in along with that high pressure. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40's by mid-morning, only warming into the low to middle 50's as the sunshine starts to return. Afternoon temperature 54 degrees in Springfield, our high already occurred at midnight, 57 degrees.

Clear skies and calming winds tonight is the perfect recipe to let all that heat from the day escape into the atmosphere - meaning a chilly night for us! Lows get into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! Ample sunshine, a south wind, and mild temperatures. Highs will be pleasant, in the upper 50's.

South wind becomes breezy on Saturday with gusts to 30 mph. Coupled with sunshine, that will push highs into the lower 60's.

We'll start with sunshine Sunday and increase cloud cover ahead of our next front. Highs make it to 60 degrees. Showers arrive late on Sunday and last through the overnight.

We'll start Monday with a few showers and then clear out the skies by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the middle 50's.

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and seasonal lower 50's.

Sunshine stays Wednesday but highs continue to cool into the upper 40's.

