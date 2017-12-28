Thursday, December 28 Morning Forecast
Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the single digits to low teens and wind chills near zero.
We will start off cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies breaking out by afternoon. Temperatures will finally warm to near or above freezing across the central and western Ozarks. The eastern Ozarks will likely remain below freezing.
32 for a high in Springfield
Not as cold tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens
17 for a low in Springfield
We stay partly cloudy Friday with temperatures warming above freezing area wide with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s
Another Arctic blast comes just in time for New Year's weekend.
Highs Saturday fall back into the 20s, some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time it looks like only minor accumulations.
Very cold for Sunday with highs in the middle teens, lows near zero or sub-zero with wind chills as low as -15 to -20.
Colder Sunday with highs in the low teens.
A little warmer next week with highs in the middle 20s
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
