Thursday, December 28 Morning Forecast

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the single digits to low teens and wind chills near zero.

We will start off cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies breaking out by afternoon. Temperatures will finally warm to near or above freezing across the central and western Ozarks. The eastern Ozarks will likely remain below freezing.

32 for a high in Springfield

Not as cold tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens

17 for a low in Springfield

We stay partly cloudy Friday with temperatures warming above freezing area wide with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Another Arctic blast comes just in time for New Year's weekend.

Highs Saturday fall back into the 20s, some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time it looks like only minor accumulations.

Very cold for Sunday with highs in the middle teens, lows near zero or sub-zero with wind chills as low as -15 to -20.

Colder Sunday with highs in the low teens.

A little warmer next week with highs in the middle 20s