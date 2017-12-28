Thursday, December 28 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stubborn cloud cover has stuck around this afternoon. This will cause temperatures to struggle to break into the 30s

32 for a high in Springfield

Not as cold tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens

17 for a low in Springfield

We stay partly cloudy Friday with temperatures warming above freezing area wide with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Another Arctic blast comes just in time for New Year's weekend.

Highs Saturday fall back into the 20s, some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time it looks like only minor accumulations.

Very cold for Sunday with highs in the middle teens, lows near zero or sub-zero with wind chills as low as -15 to -20.

Colder Sunday with highs in the low teens.

A little warmer next week with highs in the middle 20s